TATA IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Knock Down Punjab Kings, Win By 9 Wickets
Delhi Capitals presented an impressive performance with the ball and bat to defeat the Punjab Kings by 9 wickets. This brings an end to Delhi's losing streak.
Rishabh Pant opted to bowl first after winning the toss for Delhi. Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan's stand was brought to an early end by Lalit Yadav, who got the better of Dhawan.
The bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav, presented a dominating performance, successfully ending Punjab's entire innings at 115. Delhi required 116 runs to win.
Prithvi Shaw and David Warner provided a solid start to Delhi, building an 83-runs stand before Shaw got dismissed at 41.
David Warner completed his half-century and helped Delhi complete the run-chase by 11 overs, recording a massive 9-wickets victory against Punjab.
Kuldeep Yadav was awarded the Player of the Match for his bowling figure of 2/24.
