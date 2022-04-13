TATA IPL 2022: Shivam Dube Helps CSK Record First Victory After Beating RCB By 23 Runs
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings notched their first win of 2022 IPL season after defeating the Royal Challengers Bangalore for 23 runs.
Faf du Plessis won the toss for Bangalore and opted to bowl first. Josh Hazlewood made the early impact, dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Moeen Ali soon returned back to the pavilion after getting run out by Suyash Prabhudessai. Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube took charge when CSK stood at 36/2.
The duo took charge of the match stitching up a 165-run partnership as CSK went past 200. Both Uthappa and Dube completed their half-centuries.
Robin's innings was brough to an end at 88 runs by Wanindu Hasaranga. Dube guarded his wicket till the end for an unbeaten knock of 95 runs.
The duo's performance helped CSK put a mammoth target of 217 runs for RCB as they were aiming for the first victory of the season.
The Chennai bowlers were quick to make the impact against RCB batters. Skipper Faf was dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana.
Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat and Glenn Maxwell soon joined the pavilion as RCB stood at 50/4 after 7 overs. Shahbaz Ahmed and Suyash Prabhudessai started building a stable partnership.
The duo completed a 60-run stand, providing a ray of hope to RCB for the run chase. Theekshana bowled out both the batsmen to end their partnership.
Dinesh Karthik helped RCB with some boundaries but it was in vain as RCB ended their 20 overs at 193/9. CSK won by 23-runs. It was Ravindra Jadeja's first win as a CSK skipper.
Shivam Dube was announced as the Player of the Match, for his unbeaten 95.
