Jharkhand Ropeway Resuce Op Ends; Four Dead And More Than 40 Rescued
Four people died and more than 40 were rescued from three cable cars trapped mid-air following an accident at the Trikut Hills in Jharkhand's Deoghar.
Two cable cars collided with each other on Sunday due to an alleged technical glitch stalling the ropeway. A third cable car was also stuck.
Combined teams of the Indian Air Force, Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and National Disaster Response Force carried out rescue operations which ended on Tuesday.
On Monday, the rescue teams saved 32 people with 15 more trapped as operations had to be suspended due to poor light at night.
One woman was killed in the accident while three others died during the rescue operations.
Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri told PTI that the accident occurred due to a fault in the ropeway system. Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta said an inquiry will be conducted on the accident.
According to the Jharkhand Tourism Department, the 766-metre-long Trikut ropeway is India's highest vertical ropeway.