TATA IPL 2022: Here Are The List Of Players Announced As Replacements
As the TATA IPL kicks off, teams have made certain changes to their rosters. Here are the players who have been announced as replacements for other players.
Aaron Finch replacing Alex Hales
Kolkata Knight Riders announced Aaron Finch as a replacement for Alex Hales after the English batsman decided to opt out of the IPL campaign due to bio-bubble fatigue.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz for Jason Roy
Gujarat Titans bought the English batsman for Rs 2 crores. But after the player opted out due to bio-bubble fatigue, Titans announced Afghan multi-utility keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz as the replacement.
Andrew Tye for Mark Wood
Lucknow Supergiants bought Mark Wood for 7.5 crores. But the English bowler suffered an injury in the right elbow, forcing him out of the tournament. He is replaced by Andrew Tye.
ALSO READ
Australia Defeat Pakistan By 115 Runs To Lift Benaud-Qadir Trophy