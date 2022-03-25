Australia Defeat Pakistan By 115 Runs To Lift Benaud-Qadir Trophy
Australia defeated Pakistan by 115 runs in the third Test at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, winning the series 1-0 to clinch the maiden Benaud-Qadir Trophy.
Australia returned to Pakistan for a tour after 24 years, playing three Test matches. The matches took place at Rawalpindi, Karachi and Lahore.
Australia started the third Test by winning the toss, electing to bat first. Heroics from Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green helped Australia to end the first innings at 391.
Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali retaliated for Pakistan to reduce the trail. But skipper Pat Cummins' fifer and Mitchell Starc's four-wicket haul ended Pakistan's first innings at 268.
With a 123-runs lead, an in-form Khawaja's century helped Australia to declare the score at 227. Pakistan required 351 runs to win the Test match.
Despite knocks from Imam-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam, Pakistan fell short to Nathan Lyon's bowling, who bagged 5/83 to wrap up Pakistan's total at 235.
With this, the Aussies won by 110 runs to clinch the historic series. Pakistan-born Usman Khawaja was announced as the Player of the Tournament for scoring 496 runs in the series.
