TATA IPL 2022 Match 12: Avesh Khan's Four-Wicket Haul Powers LSG To 12-Run Win Over SRH
Lucknow Super Giants successfully restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to win by 12 runs, recording another important win this season.
Kane Williamson won the toss for SRH and decided to bowl first. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock started off the innings for LSG.
SRH bowlers were quick to make the early breakthrough. LSG were struggling at 27/3, losing the wickets of Quinton, Evin Lewis and Manish Pandey.
Captain Rahul and Deepak Hooda started rebuilding the innings for Lucknow, completing a vital 50-runs partnership. Both of them completed their respective half-century.
Lucknow ended their 20 overs at 169/7, setting a target of 170 runs for Hyderabad. Abhishek Sharma and captain Kane began the run-chase for SRH. But Avesh Khan had other ideas.
His bowling figures of 4/24 put immense pressure on the Hyderbad batting lineup. Hyderabad continued losing wickets.
Khan's performance helped Lucknow to stop Hyderabad at 157/9 to record a victory by 12-runs. He was awarded the Player of the Match.
