TATA IPL 2022: KKR Keep Play-Offs Hope Alive With A 52-Run Victory Against MI
Despite the heroics of Jasprit Bumrah's 5-wicket haul, KKR came on top against MI with a 52-run victory, keeping their top-four hopes alive for this season.
Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first after winning the toss for MI. Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane provided a solid 50-run start to KKR before Iyer got dismissed at 43 by Kumar Karthikeya.
Karthikeya went on bowling out Rahane. KKR started losing wickets in quick succession. An in-form Nitish Rana was sent back to the pavilion at 43 by Jasprit Bumrah.
Bumrah went on terrorising the KKR batters, recording a career-best spell of 5/10 in four overs, including 3-wicket maidens, dismissing Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson, Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine.
With this, KKR ended 20 overs at 165/9. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan started the run-chase, but Tim Southee provided an early jolt to MI, dismissing Sharma for two runs. MI were 2/1.
MI started losing wickets in quick succession. But Kishan guarded his wicket to complete another vital half-century. But his innings came to an end at 51 by Pat Cummins.
The KKR bowlers led by Cummins wrapped up MI's innings at 113, ensuring a comprehensive victory by 52-runs. The victory keeps KKR alive in the battle for play-offs qualification.
Despite being on the losing side, Jasprit Bumrah's 5/10 in four overs saw him recording one of the best bowling spells in IPL history. He was announced as the Player of the Match.
