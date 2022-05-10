Late Danish Siddiqui Among Four Reuters Photojournalists To Win 2022 Pulitzer Prize
The slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui along with his Reuters' colleagues Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo and Amit Dave have been awarded the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for feature photography.
Image: Reuters via Pulitzer Org
The Reuters team were awarded the prestigious award for their coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.
In their citation for the award, the jury said the Reuters team's coverage "balanced intimacy and devastation, while offering viewers a heightened sense of place".
Adnan Abidi had won the Pulitzer Prize before in 2018 for his coverage of the Rohingya crisis and in 2020 for his coverage of the 2019 Hong Kong protests.
Kashmiri photojournalist Sanna Irshad Mattoo won the award for her coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic in Jammu and Kashmir.
Based in Ahmedabad, Amit Dave covered the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Gujarat.
