TATA IPL 2022 Match 3: Punjab Kings Win Against Royal Challengers Bangalore By 5 Wickets
Punjab Kings completed an incredible run chase of 208 runs to win by 5 wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore, registering their first victory.
Mayank Agarwal won the toss for Punjab Kings, opting to bowl first. Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat opened the scoresheet for Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Rahul Chahar bagged the first wicket of the match, bowling out Anuj Rawat. Skipper Faf and Virat Kohli take charge with a vital 100-runs partnership to build a tough target for Punjab.
du Plessis got dismissed at 81 runs by Arshdeep Singh. Dinesh Karthik and Kolhi remained unbeaten to help RCB set a target for 206 runs for PBKS.
Skipper Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan started the innings for Punjab. The duo provided a vital partnership of 71-runs before the skipper was dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga.
Dhawan soon joined Agarwal in the pavilion. Bhanuka Rajapaksa displayed some fine shots during his knock of 43 runs, helping Punjab to complete the run-chase.
Odean Smith's powerful knock of 25 runs off 8 balls helped Punjab complete an incredible run-chase, winning by 5 wickets against Bangalore.
For his match-winning knock, Odean Smith was awarded the Player of the Match.
