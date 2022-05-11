TATA IPL 2022: GT Confirm Playoffs Qualification After 62-Run Victory Against LSG
Gujarat Titans become the first team to qualify for the Playoffs this season, after an emphatic 62-run victory against the Lucknow Super Giants. They also get back on top of the table.
Hardik Pandya won the toss for GT and decided to bat first. Mohsin Khan provided an early delight for LSG, dismissing Wriddhiman Saha for 2 runs.
Avesh Khan soon bagged the wickets of Matthew Wade and Hardik Pandya. But Shubman Gill guarded his wicket and built a crucial 50-run stand with David Miller.
Miller soon got dismissed at 26 by Jason Holder. But Gill went on completing his half-century. He remained unbeaten at 63 alongside Rahul Tewatia, helping GT to end the 20 overs at 144/4.
Captain KL Rahul started the run-chase with Quinton de Kock. But the opening duo was soon dismissed by Yash Dayal and Mohammad Shami, as LSG lost wickets in quick succession.
The GT bowlers, led by Rashid Khan continued their in-form bowling, picking wickets one after the other. LSG soon lost the wickets of Karan Sharma and Krunal Pandya, standing at 45/4.
Wickets fell like a pile of cards for LSG as they now lost Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder, stranded at 67/7.
Rashid Khan completed a sensational 4-wicket haul that saw LSG wrapping up their innings at 82 runs. With this, GT ensured victory by 62-runs to confirm qualification for the Playoffs.
For his unbeaten knock of 63-runs, Shubman Gill won the Player of the Match award.
