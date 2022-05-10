A blast took place at the Punjab Police's Intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday evening.
The blast was reportedly triggered by a Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG). However, no casualty was reported in the incident.
According to police, window panes were shattered with a wall of the building bearing the maximum impact of the blast.
While the probe is on, the cops said the weapon was 'made in China' according to the lot number written on it.
Security was beefed up in the area following the incident and special team, along with SSP KS Chahal reached the spot.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has said those behind this attack won't be spared. He said some arrests have been made.
Also Read
Santoor Maestro Shivkumar Sharma, 84, Dies After Heart Attack