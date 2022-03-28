TATA IPL 2022 Match 2: Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians By 4 Wickets
Delhi Capitals get off to a good start, registering their first match with a victory against Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets at the Brabourne Stadium.
Skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss for Delhi Capitals, opting to bowl first. For Mumbai Indians, captain Rohit Sharma opened the innings alongside Ishan Kishan.
The duo started off on a promising note, completing a 50-runs partnership. But skipper Rohit got dismissed at 41 by left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav. Wickets started falling for Mumbai.
But Ishan Kishan played some vital shots to complete his half-century. He continued with an unbeaten knock of 81 runs to help Mumbai Indians set a target of 178 for Delhi Capitals.
Prithvi Shaw and Tim Seifert opened the innings for Delhi Capitals. On his IPL debut, Murugan Ashwin made the first breakthrough of the innings, bagging the wicket of Shaw. Delhi were 30/1.
Wickets fell in quick succession for Delhi Capitals as they lost the wicket of Mandeep Singh and Rishabh Pant. They stood at an alarming position of 32/3.
Lalit Yadav takes charge from here, whose unbeaten knock of 48 helped Delhi complete the run-chase. They won by four wickets in their season-opening match.
With the defeat, Mumbai Indians have now registered a loss in their first match of the season for a consecutive tenth time.
Kuldeep Yadav was awarded the Player of the Match for his bowling figure of 3/18.
