In Pictures: Good Samaritans Serve Tea, Coffee To Protesters In Colombo
Protests against Rajapaksa government continued in Colombo outside the Presidential Secretariat building on Sunday despite rains.
To help the protesters, Good Samaritans stepped up and were seen serving tea and coffee as it continued to rain.
Some groups were even seen distributing raincoats and umbrellas to the protesters.
Sri Lanka is battling an intense economic crisis triggered by import ban and damage to the tourism industry caused by pandemic and 2019 Easter bombings.
Also Read
Protests Against Gotabaya Govt Continue In Sri Lanka Amid Heavy Downpour