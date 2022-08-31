Tapi Mra, First Arunachal Climber To Scale Mount Everest Goes Missing Near China Border
Tapi Mra, the first climber from Arunachal Pradesh to scale Mount Everest reportedly went missing near the China border, eight days after setting out for their latest expedition.
Tapi and his associate Niku Dao went missing during an expedition in Arunachal's East Kameng district near the China border.
The duo headed for the snow-capped Mount Kyarisatam, Arunachal's highest snow-capped peak at an altitude of 6,900 metres.
After requests from East Kameg's deputy commissioner Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla to the Indian Air Force and Indian Army, a search operation was launched to find the two mountaineers with two military helicopters being called in.
However, Arunachal's sports and youth affairs minister Mama Natung said the rescue operations had to be stopped because of bad weather, and "the administration has been directed to carry out a search operation on foot".