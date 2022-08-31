Mikhail Gorbachev, Last Soviet Leader Who Ended The Cold War Dies At 91
Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the erstwhile Union of Socialist Soviet Republic (USSR), died on August 30. He was 91.
One of the most influential global leaders in the 20th century, Gorbachev is credited for ending the Cold War between the USA and USSR.
The fall of the Berlin Wall marked the end of the bipolar world and Gorbachev is credited as a key person after withholding the Soviet Army, maintaining Cold War peace.
During his tenure as the General Secretary from 1985 to Soviet Republic's disintegration in 1991, Gorbachev ended the hostile relationship between USA and USSR.
His policies of 'Glasnost' and 'Perestroika' aimed toward the modernisation of the USSR and to improve its political and economic stagnation.
Gorbachev also helped the eastern European states to get out of the 'Iron Curtain'. These states separated from the USSR and claimed their independence.
