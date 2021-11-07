New Zealand Pip India To T20 World Cup Semi-Final Spot After Beating Afghanistan
New Zealand qualified for the semi-finals of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup after beating Afghanistan by eight wickets, and in the process eliminating India.
Electing to bat first, Afghanistan got to a bad start losing three wickets for 19 with Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Adam Milne and James Neesham stifling the Afghan batters.
Najibullah Zadran's 48-ball 73 propelled Afghanistan to a respectable score of 124.
In response, New Zealand got off to a decent start before Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman removed both openers for 57 in nine overs.
Captain Kane Williamson led New Zealand home with a 42-ball 40 as they chased down 125 with 11 balls to spare.
New Zealand's win has knocked India out of the tournament. India's match against Namibia on Monday will be Virat Kohli's last as T20 captain.
