Universe Boss And The Champion: Chris Gayle And Dwayne Bravo Bid Adieu To International Cricket
Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo played their last match for West Indies in their eight-wicket loss to Australia at the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.
38-year-old Bravo had announced that the match against Australia would be his final in the maroon of West Indies.
Bravo played 91 matches for West Indies scoring 1,255 runs and taking 78 wickets. Bravo was key in the West Indies' ICC T20 World Cup wins in 2015 and 2016.
Though he hasn't announced his retirement, 42-year-old Gayle played like it was his final match for the Caribbean side.
Gayle played in 79 T20I matches for the West Indies scoring 1,899 runs. Apart from being instrumental in West Indies winning the 2015 and 2016 T20 World Cups, Gayle also won the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy.