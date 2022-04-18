TATA IPL 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad Continue Victory Streak After Beating Punjab Kings By 7 Wickets
Sunrisers Hyderabad continue their fine form, winning their third consecutive game after beating Punjab Kings by seven wickets.
Kane Williamson opted to bowl first after winning the toss for SRH. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar was quick to dismiss opener Shikhar Dhawan, providing an early jolt to Punjab.
Punjab started losing batters in quick succession. Liam Livingstone guarded his wicket to complete a crucial half-century before Kumar ended his innings at 60.
Umran Malik displayed one of the best bowling overs in IPL, maintaining a maiden over where he bagged four wickets. Malik ended his four overs with a figure of 4/28.
Malik's bowling helped SRH bowl out PBKS' batting lineup at 151 runs after 20 overs. In the second innings, Rahul Chahar made the early breakthrough for Punjab, dismissing opener Abhishek Sharma.
Skipper Williamson was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada for 3 runs. Chahar struck again after dismissing Rahul Tripathi at 34. Hyderabad stood at 77/3 after 11 overs.
Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran guarded their wickets till the end to help SRH complete the run chase, winning by 7 wickets. Umran Malik was awarded the Player of the Match.
