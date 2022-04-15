Twitter Not Being Held Hostage To Elon Musk: Parag Agrawal
After Elon Musk's $43bn takeover bid of Twitter was announced, the social media company's CEO Parag Agrawal said at a staff meeting that the company was not being "held hostage" by the offer.
Musk on Thursday revealed that he offered to buy the social media company for $43 billion offering $54.20 per share.
According to the BBC, Twitter employees present at the meeting said they left the meeting feeling more confused.
Musk had become the biggest Twitter shareholder after buying a nine per cent stake in the social media company. However, he was overtaken by asset management firm Vanguard Group who own a 10.3 per cent stake in the company.
Speaking at a TED2022 conference in Vancouver, Musk confessed that he is not sure that he would be able to acquire the social media company.