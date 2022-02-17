Stem Cell Transplant Cures First Woman Of HIV AIDS In USA
A woman diagnosed with AIDS and leukemia cancer has become the third person to be cured of HIV.
She received a transfer of umbilical cord blood stem cells and blood from a relative.
The earlier two patients to be cured of HIV with bone marrow transplants faced several side effects.
The woman underwent the stem cell transplant in 2017 and received cells that had a mutation which blocked the HIV infection.
She stopped HIV medicine 37 months after the transplant and in the last 14 months has no traces of the HIV virus in her tests.
