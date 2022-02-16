India v West Indies 1st T20I: India Win By 6 Wickets To Take 1-0 Lead In Series
After the whitewash in the ODI series, India start the T20 series on a bright note, winning by 6 wickets against West Indies in Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Captain Rohit Sharma won the toss for India and elected to bowl first. Kyle Mayers and Brandon King started the innings for West Indies.
Bhuvaneshwar Kumar was instant to pick a wicket for India, dismissing Brandon King for 4 runs, putting the West Indies under pressure.
Myers and Nicholas Pooran started stabilising the innings for Windies where the latter completed his half century.
The Indian bowlers started picking wickets in quick succession. Debutant Ravi Bishnoi got his first two international wickets in the same over, dismissing Roston Chase and Rovman Powell.
Late strikes from Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard helped the Windies to set a target of 158 runs for India. Skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan opened the innings for India.
The opening duo provided a steady start for India, completing a crucial 50-runs partnership stand. Roston Chase brought the partnership to an end after dismissing the Indian skipper.
The Windies soon got two wickets in quick succession, after Chase and Fabian Allen dismissed Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli respectively.
Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer complete the run chase for India, helping them to win by 6 wickets to take 1-0 lead in the T20 series.
ALSO READ
Champions League Round Of 16: PSG Edge Past Real Madrid, City Run Past Sporting