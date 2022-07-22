Sri Lanka Crisis: Journalists Thrashed By Military Near Colombo Demonstrations Site
The military and police personnel in Colombo stormed the protest site and thrashed protesters on Thursday night at Galle Face site, the place where people have been holding sit-in demonstrations for months now.
Journalists too were attacked by the personnel. Sri Lankan news outlet News Wire tweeted a video of the incident and said that a BBC journalist was among those attacked.
Triggered by the economic crisis, Sri Lanka has been reeling under huge protest demonstrations for months now.
The raids on the protest site took place within 24 hours of Ranil Wickremesinghe taking oath as the new president of Sri Lanka. He took charge after former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned amid massive protests.