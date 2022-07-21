Japan, Spain, South Korea: Countries With Most Powerful Passports
Japanese passport is the strongest in the world, according to Henley Passport Index 2022.
Singapore has the second powerful passport, according to the report.
South Korea shares rank two with Singapore in terms of passport strength.
Spain and Germany share rank three according to the report issued by London-based global citizenship advisory firm Henley & Partners.
India ranks 87th on the report. With curbs eased post-pandemic, Indian passport holders have travel freedom similar to pre-pandemic days.
Nepal, North Korea, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria are some of the countries with the weakest passports.