Rajapaksa Returns To Sri Lanka 2 Months After Fleeing Country Amid Protests
Former Sri Lanka prime minister Gotabaya Rajapaksa returned to the country on Friday after he had fled the country seven weeks ago amid massive protests triggered by an economic crisis there.
In July, Rajapaksa had fled to Singapore and had sent his resignation before flying out to Thailand from there. He returned from Thailand via Singapore on Friday after a self-imposed exile of 52 days.
He fled from Sri Lanka in July after a crowd of angry unarmed protesters stormed his official residence following months of protests against the country's worst-ever economic crisis.
A separate security division has been created for Rajapaksa's protection after his return, AFP said quoting defence officials.
