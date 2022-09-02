Kalyan Chaubey Elected As New AIFF President, First Player To Achieve This Feat
Kalyan Chaubey was elected as the new president of All India Football Federation (AIFF) on September 2.
Chaubey defeated former Indian striker Bhaichung Bhutia in the presidential election to secure the AIFF top seat.
A former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal goalkeeper, Chaubey became the first player-president of India's apex football body.
Bhutia received a single vote while Chaubey won the remaining 33 votes, securing his presidential victory.
NA Harris of Karnataka Football Association was appointed as AIFF's new vice-president after defeating Manvendra Singh of Rajasthan Football Association.
Kipa Ajay of Arunachal Pradesh was announced as the newly elected treasurer of AIFF after beating Gopalakrishna Kosaraju of Andhra Pradesh.
