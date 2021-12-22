Squid Game, Wanda Vision: TV Shows That Were Googled The Most In 2021
#1 Squid Game
The South Korean show became Netflix's biggest hit and has got a huge global fan base, with memes and reels flooding the internet.
#2 Bridgerton
The romantic Netflix show has been a popular Google search, with the chemistry of Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor having a separate fan base altogether.
#3 WandaVision
The much-anticipated Marvel TV show aired on Disney + Hotstar for Premium subscribers, where the show was a massive hit amongst the Marvel fans.
#4 Cobra Kai
Fans of the action fiction TV show are excited about the upcoming fourth season, which will be airing on Netflix this year from December 31 onwards.
#5 Loki
Tom Hiddleston stars as the protagonist where the Marvel show has been a popular hit amongst its loyal fanbase.
#6 Sweet Tooth
The Netflix show takes viewers to a post-apocalyptic world, with Christian Convery's role as Gus steals the show in an adorable fashion.
#7 Lupin
Arsène Lupin, the world-famous gentleman thief utilises his mastery of disguise, providing a gripping mysterious experience to viewers of the Netflix show. The second season rolled out in June 2021.
#8 Ginny and Georgia
The comedy-drama featuring Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey has been a successful Netflix show, with many people googling the show on a global level.
#9 True Beauty
The romantic K-Drama shows a female student and her changing life. True Beauty has been a huge sensation, making it to Google's most-searched list for 2021
#10 Big Brother Brasil 21
The Brazilian show has been a huge sensation around the world, with many people searching about the show globally, making it one of the most googled TV shows in 2021.
