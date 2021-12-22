Neeraj Chopra To Vicky Kaushal: Indians Searched For These Personalities In 2021
#1 Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra won India's first Olympic gold in athletics at the Tokyo Olympics, after his stunning 87.58m javelin throw, becoming the nation's pride.
#2 Aryan Khan
Shah Rukh Khan's son was in the headlines after being arrested by NCB for alleged possession of drugs on a private cruise ship.
#3 Shehnaaz Gill
The actress got featured in major headlines after the sudden demise of actor Siddharth Shukla. Gill was a close friend of Shukla and reports say that the actress spends time with Shukla's family.
#4 Raj Kundra
The business tycoon was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly filming pornographic films and sharing them through different apps.
#5 Elon Musk
The business magnate and CEO of Tesla made the news multiple times. Recently, he was announced as TIME Magazine's Person Of The Year.
#6 Vicky Kaushal
The actor had a memorable year, with his film Sardar Udham Singh being a success at the box office. He also tied the knot with actress Katrina Kaif in a private wedding ceremony in Rajasthan.
#7 P.V. Sindhu
The ace badminton player made the country proud yet again, after bagging her second Olympic Medal. This time, PV Sindhu won the Olympic Bronze medal in Tokyo.
#8 Bajrang Punia
The wrestler brought laurels for the country yet again, but this time by winning the Bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020. He won the medal for Wrestling in the category of 65 kgs.
#9 Sushil Kumar
The former Olympian and wrestler featured on the news, this time for all the wrong reasons. He went missing after being accused of murder, before getting caught and arrested by Delhi Police.
#10 Natasha Dalal
Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal was also one of the most searched personalities by Indians in 2021. She became a trend, soon after Varun Dhawan shared his wedding pictures, tying the knot with Natasha.