Spotify Wrapped: Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, BTS Most Streamed Artists, Olivia Rodrigo's Sour Most Streamed Song
Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny was the most streamed artist on Spotify for the second year in a row with 9.1 billion streams despite not releasing an album in 2021.
With the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), pop star Taylor Swift was the second most streamed artist of the year.
2021 saw K-pop group BTS address the UN and release two wildly popular songs in Butter and Permission to Dance. The Korean group are third on the most streamed artists list.
Drake's Certified Lover Boy album made the Canadian star the fourth most streamed artist of 2021.
Justin Bieber's sixth studio album Justice saw him collaborate with multiple artists around the world. The Canadian rounded up the top five.
