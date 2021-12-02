Spotify Wrapped: Olivia Rodrigo's SOUR, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgic Most Streamed Albums Of 2021
Olivia Rodrigo's debut studio album SOUR was the most streamed album of the year featuring hits songs like "driver's license" and "good 4 u".
Dua Lipa's second studio album "Future Nostalgia" was the second most streamed album of 2021.
Canadian pop star Justin Bieber's sixth studio album "Justice", featuring collaborations with guest appearances from Khalid, Chance the Rapper, the Kid Laroi, Dominic Fike and Daniel Caesar, was the third most streamed album.
"=", Ed Sheeran's critically acclaimed fourth solo studio album was the fourth most streamed album of 2021.
Doja Cat's highly-rated third studio album, "Planet Her" featuring collaborations with SZA, Ariana Grande and Young Thug was the fifth most streamed album of the year.