Spotify Wrapped: Olivia Rodrigo's "Drivers License", Lil Nas X's MONTERO Most Streamed Songs Of 2021
Olivia Rodrigo's debut single "driver's license" was the most streamed song of the year with 1.1 billion streams.
MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), the lead single from rapper Lil Nas X's debut album Montero came in second on the list.
Australian artist The Kid LAROI's "Stay" featuring Justin Bieber was the third most streamed song of the year.
Olivia Rodrigo's "good 4 u", which won Spotify's Song of the Summer title was the fourth streamed song of the year.
Dua Lipa's "Levitating" featuring DaBaby from her second studio album Future Nostalgia rounded up the top five list.
