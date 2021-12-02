Love AajKal To BTS: India's Most Streamed Albums On Spotify In 2021
Not only on Instagram Reels, Shershaah songs were a hit on Spotify too. The romantic songs of the film, starring Sidhart Malhotra and Kiara Advani, seemed to have worked magic with listeners.
The 2019 film triggered debates on toxic masculinity and emotional abuse. However, the songs have been popular among the audience, even two years after the release of the film.
Sidhu Moose Wala's Moosetape was the third most streamed album in India in 2021.
Korean band BTS is immensely popular in India. Their Love Yourself: Answer is ranked number four on Spotify Wrapped's most streamed albums in India.
Pritam's Love Aaj Kal is on Spoitfy's fifth rank among most streamed albums in India in 2021.
