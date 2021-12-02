’83 Movie: These Sons Role Play Their Father’s Iconic Role In The 1983 Cricket World Cup
The trailer of 83 was released on December 1 with Ranveer Singh portraying India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev.
Sandip Patil, who assured India's ticket to the final, will be portrayed by his son, Chirag.
West Indies opener Gordon Greenidge's role will be played by his son, Carl.
Malcolm Marshall’s role would be played by son Mali Marshall.
