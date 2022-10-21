ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Zimbabwe Qualify For Super 12, Defeat Scotland By 5 Wickets
Zimbabwe qualified for the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup after beating Scotland by 5 wickets in the decisive match.
Richie Berrington won the toss for the Scots and opted to bat first. George Musey's 54-run knock saw Scotland finish the first inning at 132/6.
In the second inning, Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine stood out with a vital half-century, helping Zimbabwe cruise closer to victory. His inning was ended at 58 by Mark Watt.
Ervine was accompanied by Sikandar Raza's 40-run knock that saw Zimbabwe complete the run chase and beat Scotland by five wickets. With the victory, Zimbabwe confirmed their qualification for the Super 12.
