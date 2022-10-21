25 Years of Harry Potter: UK's Royal Mint Celebrates With Special Portrait Coins
To celebrate 25 years of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' by JK Rowling, UK's Royal Mint is coming up with special themed coins.
The 50p coins will have a Harry Potter portrait created by Jim Kay and Ffion Gwillim. The coins will also have portraits of late Queen Elizabeth and the new British monarch King Charles III.
"To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the publication of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone', we have struck a range of spellbinding coins featuring a portrait of Harry Potter created by Jim Kay and Ffion Gwillim," the Royal Mint has said.
JK Rowling's 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' was first published in 1997. Over 120 million copies of the book were sold all over the world.
"Beginning with the boy wizard himself, our spellbinding collection celebrating the magical world of the Harry Potter stories marks the first time Harry Potter has appeared on UK coins," the Royal Mint wrote on its website.
