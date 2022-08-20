India Beat Zimbabwe In 2nd ODI By 5 Wickets, Take 2-0 Lead In ODI Series
Sanju Samson's unbeaten 43-run knock helps India beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets. With the victory, team India take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the ODI series.
KL Rahul won the toss for India at Harare and opted to bowl first.
The pace bowling lineup took quick wickets as Zimbabwe stood at 31/4. Kuldeep Yadav got the wicket of Sikandar Raza. Sean Williams and Ryan Burl stood firm to build a solid target for Zimbabwe.
Williams was dismissed by Deepak Hooda at 42. The tail-enders soon lost their wickets but Ryan Burl stood unbeaten at 39 to help Zimbabwe end their inning at 161.
In the second inning, skipper Rahul lost his wicket soon after getting trapped for an LBW by Victor Nyauchi. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill got dismissed at 33 by Tanaka Chivanga and Luke Jongwe.
Jongwe went on to dismiss Ishan Kishan. Deepak Hooda was sent back to the pavilion by Sikandar Raza.
Sanju Samson's unbeaten 43-run helped India to complete the run-chase and win by 5 wickets.
Samson was awarded the Player of the Match for his match-winning inning.
