Hundreds Injured During Dahi Handi Festival In Mumbai, Thane
Injuries were reported from across Mumbai and Thane during the Dahi Handi festival.
In Mumbai, more than 150 'Govindas' sustained injuries while constructing a human pyramid for Dahi Handi celebrations, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
BMC said, "153 Govindas were injured while building a human pyramid, out of which 130 people were treated and discharged, 23 people are still admitted and they are undergoing treatment."
In Thane, more than 60 'Govindas' got injured while participating in the Dahi Handi celebrations.
On August 19, more than 110 people were injured in Mumbai while assembling a human pyramid out of which "88 were treated," according to BMC.
