Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaks IPL Record For Fastest Half-century; Smashes Fifty In 13 Balls
Rajasthan Royals’ batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, on Thursday, hit the fastest fifty in the history of IPL.
Jaiswal achieved the feat in Rajasthan Royals’ match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Previously, the joint-record was held by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins who smashed 50 in 14 deliveries in earlier IPL seasons.
Jaiswal hit six fours and three sixes on his way to his record-breaking 50.
The 21 year old batter stayed unbeaten on 98, leading his team to chase down the 150-run target in just 13.1 overs.
