Google Bard Now Available In 180 Countries With A Slew Of New Features

The search engine giant has now removed the waitlist and opened up access to Bard in more than 180 countries, including India.
Bard is now powered by the company's latest language model called PaLM2 which will enhance the chatbot’s coding capabilities, advanced math and reasoning skills.
The chatbot will become ‘more visual’ as it will include capabilities to respond to prompts using images to give users a much better sense of what they are looking for.
Bard can now use Google lens and help write captions for images. To explain this, Google presented a photo of two dogs at the event and asked Bard to “write a funny caption about these two”.
Google also plans to bring in plugin support for extensions including Kayak, OpenTable, ZipRecruiter, Instacart and Wolfram for Bard. Plugins are software extensions that can be loaded on a programme to improve its functionality.