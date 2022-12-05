Japan Vs Croatia, Brazil Vs South Korea: World Cup Knockout Matches To Watch
On Monday, Japan will be facing Croatia for their Round of 16 fixture. Later at night, South Korea will take on record champions Brazil.
Japan vs Croatia
The Blue Samurais will play their second consecutive Round of 16 match when they face the 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia. The two teams will meet at Al Janoub Stadium from 8:30 pm IST.
Brazil vs South Korea
After their sensational 2-1 victory against Portugal, South Korea qualified for the knockout stage for the first time since 2002. Their next hurdle in their World Cup quest is against Brazil at Stadium 974 from 12:30 am IST.
On Sunday, France defeated Poland 3-1 and England defeated Senegal 3-0 in their respective Round of 16 fixtures to set up a famous France vs England quarter-finals match in the FIFA World Cup 2022.