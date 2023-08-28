World Athletics Championships 2023: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold; Parul Chaudhary Scripts National Record
With a splendid throw of 88.17 metres in the men's javelin final, Neeraj Chopra made history yet again by being the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships.
Apart from this, Kishore Jena (84.77m) and DP Manu (84.14m) secured the fifth and the sixth spot respectively in the javelin final.
In a tight race, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh finished 5th in the men’s 4x400m relay race.
Qualifying for Paris Olympics, Parul Chaudhary finished 12th in the women 3000 metre steeplechase final with a national record of 9 minutes and 15.32 seconds.
Hum To Discover: YouTube Introduces Experimental Feature To Identify Songs
