Hum To Discover: YouTube Introduces Experimental Feature To Identify Songs

As outlined on YouTube's support page, the video-sharing platform is presently piloting a song search functionality which will allow users to ascertain songs on YouTube by means of humming, singing, or recording.
Those with access to this trial, have to switch from the regular YouTube voice search to the advanced song search tool. The platform recognises the melody when it is hummed, sang, or recorded for three seconds or more.
It then directs the user to relevant YouTube videos that include the desired song, in the form of user-generated videos, Shorts, or the official music video.
Currently available to a small portion of Android users, the feature is built on machine learning models that can match a person’s hum to a song’s “fingerprint” or signature melody.
