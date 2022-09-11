US Open: Poland's Iga Swiatek Beats Tunisia's Ons Jabeur In Thriller Final
Poland's Iga Swiatek won the US Open title after defeating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
This is her maiden US Open title and third Grand Slam.
"Incredible. Thank you all for everything," she tweeted after winning the finals.
Polish tennis dominated the first set, while the Tunisian star bonced back in the later sets.
Swiatek gained the momentum back after that and sealed the victory.
