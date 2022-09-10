In Photos: Rahul Gandhi In Kanyakumari On Day 3 Of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will begin day 3 of the 150-day march from Kanyakumari's Mulagumoodu on Saturday
On Saturday morning, Gandhi took to Twitter and said, "42% of our youth are unemployed. Is Bharat’s future secure if theirs isn’t? We walk for them all. We walk for jobs."
During this yatra, Gandhi will visit several states from Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir with the aim to "strengthen our nation"
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin launched the padyatra with Gandhi from Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari on Wednesday
Prominent Congress leaders like Shashi Tharoor and Kumari Selja were seen at the events during the Yatra
The yatra will end at Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir after 150 days