Uruguay And South Korea Settle For A Goalless Draw
Uruguay and South Korea shared one point each after drawing their first match 0-0.
Diego Godin and Federico Valverde came close to break the deadlock for Uruguay but the ball hit the crossbar.
South Korea's Son Heung-Min added pressure on the Uruguayan defence, but could not score past Fernando Muslera.
Both the teams would be aiming to get three points in their respective upcoming matches of Group H.
