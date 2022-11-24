Uruguay vs South Korea, Portugal vs Ghana, Brazil vs Serbia: FIFA World Cup 2022 Matches To Look For On Day 5
Teams drawn in Group E and Group F will commence their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign on Thursday.
Cameroon vs Switzerland
Cameroon will take on Switzerland today at 3:30 pm IST at Al Janoub Stadium.
Uruguay vs South Korea
La Celeste will start their World Cup campaign against the Asian giants from 6:30 pm IST, at Education City Stadium.
Portugal vs Ghana
Cristiano Ronaldo will lead Portugal against Ghana for their first match of the tournament from 9:30 pm IST at Stadium 974.
Brazil vs Serbia
The record champions will face Serbia at the Lusail Stadium from 12:30 am IST to begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.
