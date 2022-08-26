Alexia Putellas, Karim Benzema Win UEFA Player Of The Year Awards
FC Barcelona's Alexia Putellas and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema won the UEFA Player of the Year titles for their performance in the 2021-22 season.
Alexia won the UEFA title of the best women's player for a second successive season after triumphing with FC Barcelona in Copa de la Reina and LaLiga.
Putellas was captain of the Barcelona women's team that won the LaLiga 2021-22 and created history by winning all 30 league matches. She scored 18 goals in Spain.
In the Champions League, Putellas was the highest goal scorer, netting the ball 11 times for FC Barcelona. They lost to Olympique Lyonnais 1-3 in the final.
In the men's category, Karim Benzema won the UEFA Player of the Year award after a trophy-laden season with Real Madrid.
He played a crucial part in Madrid's 2021-22 LaLiga winning campaign, scoring 27 goals. He won the Pichichi trophy as the highest goal scorer in the league.
In the Champions League, Benzema scored 15 goals and inspired Madrid to win the coveted European trophy, beating teams like Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool.
Real Madrid's men's team coach Carlo Ancelotti won the UEFA Coach of the Year 2021-22 after guiding the Spanish team to victory in the domestic league (LaLiga) and the UEFA Champions League.
Sarina Wiegman won the best women's UEFA Coach of the Year award after guiding England's women's football team to victory in the UEFA Women's Euro, where they defeated Germany 2-1 in the final.
ALSO READ
Mexican-American Woman Racially Attacks 4 Indian Women In Texas; Arrested