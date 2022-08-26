Mexican-American Woman Racially Attacks 4 Indian Women In Texas; Arrested
A Mexican-American woman was caught on camera racially abusing four Indian women in a parking lot in Texas.
She has been identified as Esmeralda Upton. "I hate you Indian. All these Indians come to America because they want a better life," Upton can be heard saying in the video. "You Indians are everywhere," she says while abusing the women.
Plano Police Detectives said Upton of Plano had been arrested on Thursday afternoon. She has been charged with assault, bodily injury, and terroristic threats and is being held on a total bond amount of USD 10,000, PTI reported.
"Everywhere I go, you Indians are everywhere," Upton says in the video. "If life was so great in India, why are you here," she shouted while hurling abusive words. At one point she even starts assaulting the four Indian women
The video was reportedly posted by the daughter of one of the four women. "This incident occurred in Dallas, Texas after my mom and her three friends went to dinner," she wrote.