UEFA Champions League: Bayern Defeat Barcelona, Liverpool Record Victory At Ajax
Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League saw Bayern Munich hosting FC Barcelona, Liverpool travelling to Ajax and Sporting defeating Spurs.
Bayern Munich vs FC Barcelona
Not the ideal comeback to Munich for Robert Lewandowski as his former club defeated FC Barcelona 2-0 after goals from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane in the second half.
Liverpool vs Ajax
Jurgen Klopp's team recorded their first victory of the Champions League after a late goal from Joël Matip helped the Scousers win the match 2-1 at Anfield.
Sporting Lisbon vs Tottenham Hotspur
Goals from Paulinho and Arthur in the 90th minute saw Sporting beat Antonio Conte's Tottenham 2-0.
Viktoria Plzeň vs Inter Milan
Edin Džeko and Denzel Dumfries scored in the away match for Inter to record a 2-0 victory against the Czech league champions.
Bayer Leverkusen vs Atlético Madrid
Robert Andrich and Moussa Diaby scored in the final minutes, paving way for a 2-0 Leverkusen victory against Diego Simeone's side.
Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Jesper Lindstrøm's goal in the 43rd minute stood as the only difference between the two teams as Frankfurt took home a vital 0-1 away victory.
FC Porto v Club Brugge
The Belgian side scored four against the host team, defeating the Portuguese league champions 0-4 at their den.
