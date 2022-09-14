Smriti Mandhana's Half-Century Help India To Level T20 Series Against England
Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten 79-run knock helped India to cruise past England in the second T20 of the series. The victory helped team India to level the series 1-1.
Skipper Amy Jones won the toss for England and opted to bat first at the County Ground, Derby. The Indian bowlers were quick to respond.
England lost its batters in quick succession, stranded at 54/5. Maia Bouchier and Freya Kemp built a 65-run stand to stabilise England's inning.
Freya Kemp completed her half-century and remained unbeaten at 51, helping England to finish the 20 overs at 142/6.
India's opening duo of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana provided a head start, completing their 50-run partnership.
Verma was later dismissed by Sophie Ecclestone. Dayalan Hemalatha was bowled out by Freya Davies.
Smriti Mandhana went on to complete her 50. She remained unbeaten at 79 alongside captain Harmanpreet Kaur to confirm an eight-wicket victory for India.
Mandhana was awarded the Player of the Match for her match-winning knock that helped team India level the T20i series against England.
