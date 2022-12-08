IPL, FIFA To CWG: These Were The Top Searches For Sports In India This Year
Google released their list of most searched topics in various categories for 2022. From IPL to FIFA World Cup 2022, here are the top five sports events that Indians searched for this year.
Indian Premier League
Indian Premier League: IPL topped the overall trending searches as well as the sports category of Google trends. People searched for IPL schedules and live scores among other things.
FIFA World Cup
The FIFA World Cup stands as the second most googled sports topic in India in 2022. Jio Cinema was one of the top breakout terms people searched for, as the event was being streamed on the platform.
Asia Cup
Asia Cup was the third most searched sports topic, with people looking for matches scheduled on the day, details on the final match and the four points table.
ICC T20 World Cup
The T20 World Cup stands as the fourth most searched sports topic on Google. In this year’s edition of the T20 Cricket World Cup, England won their second title by beating Pakistan.
Commonwealth Games
The Commonwealth Games was the fifth most searched sport topic. The 2022 edition of the Commonwealth Games was held in August, with India winning India 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals.
Also Read
Eden Hazard Retires From International Football